Sunny
53.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Kayaker missing after accident on Southern California lake

By AP News

PERRIS, Calif. — A kayak accident in rough waters left a fisherman missing in a Southern California lake, authorities said.

Witnesses in a boat on Lake Perris saw the kayak capsize and the man fall into the water Sunday morning, The Press-Enterprise reported.

“The witnesses drove to his location and attempted to throw a rope to him, but he unfortunately went underneath the surface and never came up,” a statement from the Lake Perris State Recreation Area said.

A search was not immediately successful and was to resume Monday.

The statement said the man had a life jacket strapped to his kayak but was not wearing a life jacket.

He was only identified as a 32-year-old from Moreno Valley.

Lake Perris is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 