Denver faces Golden State, looks for 4th straight home win

Golden State Warriors (13-48, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (41-19, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Nuggets face Golden State.

The Nuggets are 26-11 in conference matchups. Denver is 24-8 against opponents with a losing record.

The Warriors are 8-33 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 4-28 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 134-131 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Will Barton led Denver with 31 points, and Alec Burks led Golden State with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic has averaged 20.9 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray has averaged 23.4 points and collected 2.9 rebounds while shooting 54.4 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

Andrew Wiggins is second on the Warriors averaging 19.9 points and collecting 4.2 rebounds. Eric Paschall is shooting 52.9 percent and has averaged 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 28 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

Warriors: 1-9, averaging 102.6 points, 40.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118 points on 49.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Noah Vonleh: out (ankle), Bol Bol: out (foot), Paul Millsap: out (ankle).

Warriors: Kevon Looney: day to day (left hip), Ky Bowman: out (ankle), Jordan Poole: day to day (ankle), Klay Thompson: out for season (left knee acl tear), Draymond Green: day to day (knee), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.