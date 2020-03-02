Philadelphia faces Los Angeles, aims to break road losing streak

Philadelphia 76ers (37-24, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (46-13, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will look to stop its eight-game road losing streak when the 76ers play Los Angeles.

The Lakers are 21-7 on their home court. Los Angeles is 42-11 in games when scoring at least 100 points.

The 76ers have gone 9-22 away from home. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the league with 25.9 assists per game led by Ben Simmons averaging 8.2.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers defeated the Lakers 108-91 in their last matchup on Jan. 25. Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 29 points, and Anthony Davis paced Los Angeles scoring 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is shooting 49.6 percent and averaging 25.5 points. Kyle Kuzma has averaged 10.9 points and collected 3.8 rebounds while shooting 43.0 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Harris is third on the 76ers averaging 19.2 points and is adding 6.7 rebounds. Furkan Korkmaz has averaged 14.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41.9 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 115.6 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 112.6 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Danny Green: day to day (hip), Anthony Davis: day to day (knee), Alex Caruso: day to day (hamstring).

76ers: Joel Embiid: out (shoulder), Ben Simmons: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.