Sacramento faces Washington, seeks 6th straight home win

Washington Wizards (22-37, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (26-34, 10th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Kings face Washington.

The Kings are 13-15 in home games. Sacramento is 6-16 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers.

The Wizards are 8-22 in road games. Washington is 7-19 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won 113-106 in the last matchup on Nov. 24. Harrison Barnes led Sacramento with 26 points, and Bradley Beal led Washington with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Kings. Buddy Hield has averaged 18.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 42.7 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Beal has averaged 30.4 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Wizards. Rui Hachimura is shooting 50.5 percent and has averaged 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 112 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 117 points, 40.9 rebounds, 25 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (shoulder), Marvin Bagley III: out (foot).

Wizards: John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.