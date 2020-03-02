Sharks to host Matthews and the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (35-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (28-33-4, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against San Jose. He ranks ninth in the NHL with 77 points, scoring 45 goals and totaling 32 assists.

The Sharks have gone 16-15-1 in home games. San Jose averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 118 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs have gone 18-14-1 away from home. Toronto is second in the league recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.9 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 25, Toronto won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier has recorded 43 total points while scoring 21 goals and collecting 22 assists for the Sharks. Brent Burns has recorded one goal and six assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 45 goals and has recorded 77 points. Zach Hyman has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Jacob Middleton: day to day (lower-body), Melker Karlsson: out (lower body).

Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.