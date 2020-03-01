Washington faces Golden State after Beal’s 42-point game

Washington Wizards (21-37, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-47, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Golden State Warriors after Bradley Beal scored 42 points in the Wizards’ 129-119 loss to the Jazz.

The Warriors are 7-23 in home games. Golden State is 7-28 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wizards are 7-22 on the road. Washington has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won 125-117 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Alec Burks led Golden State with 30 points, and Beal led Washington with 43 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damion Lee is second on the Warriors with 1.6 made 3-pointers and averages 12.5 points while shooting 35.6 percent from beyond the arc. Mychal Mulder is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers and 8 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Beal leads the Wizards averaging 30.3 points and grabbing 4.4 rebounds. Rui Hachimura has averaged 13.9 points and totaled 6.4 rebounds while shooting 51.8 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 2-8, averaging 104.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points on 49.4 percent shooting.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 116.3 points, 41 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117 points on 48.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Ky Bowman: out (ankle), Jordan Poole: day to day (ankle), Klay Thompson: out for season (left knee acl tear), Draymond Green: day to day (knee), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

Wizards: John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.