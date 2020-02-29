Golden State takes on Phoenix on 8-game skid

Golden State Warriors (12-47, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (24-36, 13th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State aims to end its eight-game slide with a win against Phoenix.

The Suns are 14-25 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks second in the NBA with 27.1 assists per game led by Ricky Rubio averaging 8.8.

The Warriors are 7-33 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Suns won 112-106 in the last meeting on Feb. 12. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 27 points, and Andrew Wiggins led Golden State with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker has averaged 26.1 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Suns. Rubio has averaged 13.3 points and 9.6 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Damion Lee is third on the Warriors averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 12.4 points per game and shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc. Eric Paschall has averaged 13.2 points and added 4.5 rebounds while shooting 51.8 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 110.2 points, 40.3 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 9.1 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Warriors: 2-8, averaging 105.7 points, 39.2 rebounds, 27.3 assists, nine steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points on 49.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (back spasm), Ky Bowman: out (ankle), Jordan Poole: day to day (ankle), Klay Thompson: out for season (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.