Philadelphia visits Los Angeles, looks to break road skid

Philadelphia 76ers (37-23, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (40-19, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will aim to end its seven-game road losing streak when the 76ers face Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 24-6 in home games. Los Angeles is 19-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15 turnovers per game.

The 76ers are 9-21 on the road. Philadelphia is 20-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 110-103 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 26 points, and Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard leads the Clippers scoring 27 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Montrezl Harrell is shooting 65.8 percent and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Tobias Harris is second on the 76ers averaging 19.2 points and grabbing 6.7 rebounds. Furkan Korkmaz has averaged 14.4 points and collected 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.2 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 118.1 points, 48.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 43.7 percent shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 110.2 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.3 assists, eight steals and six blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.

76ers: Joel Embiid: out (shoulder), Ben Simmons: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.