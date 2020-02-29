Inter Miami CF plays inaugural MLS game at Los Angeles FC

Inter Miami CF vs. Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF plays its inaugural MLS game on the road at Los Angeles FC.

Los Angeles FC compiled a 21-4-9 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 13-1-3 in home games. The team goes on the road for its first game in MLS play.

Inter Miami CF takes the field for the first game in the franchise’s history. The team goes on the road for its first game in MLS play.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: None listed.

Inter Miami CF: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.