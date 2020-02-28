Houston plays Los Angeles in season opener

LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston squares off against Los Angeles at home for the season opener.

The Dynamo went 12-18-4 overall and 10-3-4 at home in the 2019 season. Houston scored 49 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Galaxy finished 16-15-3 overall and 11-5-1 on the road during the 2019 season. Los Angeles scored 63 goals a season ago, averaging 1.8 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: None listed.

Los Angeles: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.