San Jose starts season at home against Toronto FC

Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose starts the season at home against Toronto FC.

The Earthquakes compiled a 13-16-5 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 10-5-2 in home games. San Jose scored 52 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 55.

Toronto FC finished 13-10-11 overall and 9-4-4 on the road a season ago. Toronto FC scored 67 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 58.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: None listed.

Toronto FC: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.