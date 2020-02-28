Mostly clear
56.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

California woman sentenced for DUI crash that killed 3 teens

By AP News

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A drunken driver who caused a fiery Southern California crash that killed three Las Vegas teenagers on spring break was sentenced Thursday to 51 years to life in prison.

Bani Duarte, 29, of San Clemente was sentenced in Orange County. She was convicted of second-degree murder in the March 2018 crash on the scenic Pacific Coast Highway.

After a night of drinking, Duarte’s speeding car rear-ended the teenagers’ car, which was stopped at a red light on the highway in Huntington Beach, prosecutors said.

That car burst into flames, killing the 17- and 18-year-olds at the scene.

They were identified by family members and friends as Brooke Hawley, Dyland Mack and A.J. Rossi, KABC-TV reported. They were students at Centennial High School in Las Vegas.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 