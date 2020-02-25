Pittsburgh faces Los Angeles on 3-game losing streak

Pittsburgh Penguins (37-18-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (22-35-6, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh will try to break its three-game losing streak when the Penguins play Los Angeles.

The Kings are 13-13-2 on their home ice. Los Angeles has given up 42 power-play goals, killing 75.7% of opponent chances.

The Penguins have gone 15-12-2 away from home. Pittsburgh has given up 30 power-play goals, killing 81.8% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 14, Pittsburgh won 5-4. Bryan Rust scored two goals for the Penguins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has recorded 56 total points while scoring 18 goals and collecting 38 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has totaled six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Evgeni Malkin leads the Penguins with 41 total assists and has collected 62 points. Sidney Crosby has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Ben Hutton: day to day (illness), Jeff Carter: day to day (lower body).

Penguins: Zachary Aston-Reese: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.