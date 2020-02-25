Leonard and Los Angeles visit Booker and the Suns

Los Angeles Clippers (38-19, third in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (24-34, 12th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s best scorers, Devin Booker and Kawhi Leonard, meet when Phoenix and Los Angeles hit the court. Booker is 10th in the NBA averaging 26.3 points per game and Leonard is seventh in the league averaging 27.2 points per game.

The Suns are 14-24 in Western Conference games. Phoenix ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 14.4 fast break points per game led by Booker averaging 4.

The Clippers are 22-13 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 49.3 points in the paint per game led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 15.2.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Clippers won 120-99 in the last matchup on Dec. 17. Paul George led Los Angeles with 24 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. led Phoenix with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker leads the Suns with 2.0 made 3-pointers and averages 26.3 points while shooting 36.2 percent from beyond the arc. Mikal Bridges is shooting 53.5 percent and averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Leonard leads the Clippers scoring 27.2 points and collecting 7.5 rebounds. Landry Shamet has averaged three made 3-pointers and scored 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 110.4 points, 41 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 48.0 percent shooting.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 116.8 points, 48.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 44.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).

Clippers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.