Anaheim hosts Edmonton, looks to stop home losing streak

Edmonton Oilers (33-22-7, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (24-30-8, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts Edmonton looking to stop its five-game home skid.

The Ducks are 8-10-2 against the rest of their division. Anaheim averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

The Oilers are 17-15-4 in conference games. Edmonton leads the league with 53 power-play goals, led by Leon Draisaitl with 12.

Edmonton defeated Anaheim 6-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 10. Connor McDavid scored three goals for the Oilers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 38 points, scoring 12 goals and registering 26 assists. Adam Henrique has collected six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 36 goals and has recorded 98 points. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Cam Fowler: out (lower body).

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.