Leonard and the Clippers host the Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies (28-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (37-19, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Memphis. He ranks seventh in the league averaging 27.3 points per game.

The Clippers are 21-13 in conference games. Los Angeles has a 35-14 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The Grizzlies are 18-18 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis leads the Western Conference with 57.2 points in the paint per game led by Ja Morant averaging 10.8.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Clippers 140-114 in their last meeting on Jan. 4. Jae Crowder led Memphis with 27 points, and Montrezl Harrell paced Los Angeles scoring 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is averaging 27.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Clippers. Lou Williams has averaged 18.8 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 6.9 assists while scoring 17.6 points per game. Jonas Valanciunas has averaged 13.7 points and totaled 12.8 rebounds while shooting 51.6 percent over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, 48.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 47.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, eight steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 42.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Paul George: day to day (hamstring), Patrick Beverley: day to day (groin).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (left knee), Justise Winslow: out (back), Grayson Allen: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.