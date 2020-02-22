Colorado visits Los Angeles after shutout win

Colorado Avalanche (35-18-7, second in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (22-34-5, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits Los Angeles after the Avalanche shut out Anaheim 1-0. Pavel Francouz earned the victory in the net for Colorado after recording 26 saves.

The Kings are 15-19-1 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has surrendered 41 power-play goals, killing 75.3% of opponent chances.

The Avalanche are 9-8-2 against opponents from the Central Division. Colorado is third in the NHL recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 5.9 assists.

In their last matchup on Feb. 15, Los Angeles won 3-1. Tyler Toffoli recorded a team-high 3 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 17 goals, adding 38 assists and totaling 55 points. Adrian Kempe has collected five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 51 total assists and has recorded 84 points. Andre Burakovsky has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 1.5 goals per game with a .949 save percentage.

Kings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Jeff Carter: out (lower body).

Avalanche: Matt Calvert: out (lower body), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.