San Jose visits Panarin and the Rangers

San Jose Sharks (26-30-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (32-24-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Artemi Panarin and New York take on San Jose. Panarin is fourth in the league with 81 points, scoring 31 goals and recording 50 assists.

The Rangers have gone 16-13-2 in home games. New York averages 4.4 penalties per game, the most in the NHL. Brendan Lemieux leads the team with 23 total penalties.

The Sharks are 12-15-3 in road games. San Jose averages 11.0 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 110 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 12, New York won 6-3. Panarin totaled three goals for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panarin leads the Rangers with 31 goals, adding 50 assists and totaling 81 points. Mika Zibanejad has collected nine assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Kane leads the Sharks with 21 goals and has 37 points. Brent Burns has totaled six assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Filip Chytil: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: None listed.

