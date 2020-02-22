Cloudy
Postponed Lakers-Clippers game rescheduled for April 9

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — The game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers that was postponed following Kobe Bryant’s death has been rescheduled for April 9.

The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 28, two days after Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash.

The Lakers will play at home on three straight nights, with the NBA saying Friday that the game against Golden State scheduled for April 9 will be played April 7 and the game against Chicago set for April 7 will be played April 8. Chicago’s game at the Clippers scheduled for April 8 will be played April 6.

