Suspect killed after Southern California shootings wounds 2

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A suspect in a Southern California street shooting was killed in a violent confrontation with police that included one officer opening fire and another officer using a patrol car to strike the man, authorities said Friday.

The initial shooting was reported to Long Beach police around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, a Police Department statement said.

Officers responding to the scene were told by their dispatcher that someone opened fire in front of a restaurant and wounded a man.

Officers then learned there had been a second shooting in the area that wounded a woman.

The first officer to arrive on the scene encountered a man armed with a shotgun, the statement said.

“The officer believed the suspect, a male adult, was responsible for the previous shootings. At that time, the officer involved shooting occurred near the intersection,” it said.

The gunman then fired at least twice as a second officer drove up and that officer intentionally struck the suspect with the police vehicle, according to the account.

The suspect, identified only as a 22-year-old resident of Long Beach, died at the scene.

The two initial victims, one in critical condition, were taken to a hospital. The officer involved in the collision was also taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure.