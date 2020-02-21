Western Conference leader Los Angeles and Memphis meet

Memphis Grizzlies (28-27, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (41-12, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Lakers -11; over/under is 233

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies take on the top team in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers are 28-6 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 13-7 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 15.2 turnovers.

The Grizzlies have gone 18-17 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis averages 45.9 rebounds per game and is 29-3 when winning the rebounding battle.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lakers won 109-108 in the last meeting on Nov. 23. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 30 points, and Ja Morant led Memphis with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James leads the Lakers with 10.8 assists and scores 25 points per game. Kyle Kuzma has averaged 10.5 points and 2.3 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jonas Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies with 10.6 rebounds and averages 14.7 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. has averaged 1.8 made 3-pointers and scored 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 117.7 points, 48.8 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 112.2 points, 47.4 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.1 steals and seven blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109 points on 41.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (finger).

Grizzlies: Justise Winslow: day to day (back), Grayson Allen: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.