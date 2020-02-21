Los Angeles faces Sacramento, aims for 4th straight home win

Sacramento Kings (22-33, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (37-18, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Clippers play Sacramento.

The Clippers are 6-2 against division opponents. Los Angeles is third in the league with 48.2 rebounds led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 7.5.

The Kings are 5-5 against Pacific Division opponents. Sacramento is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording only 42 rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 8.5.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Kings won 124-103 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 34 points, and Lou Williams led Los Angeles with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is averaging 27.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Clippers. Williams has averaged 18 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 36.5 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 20.4 points per game and shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. Fox has averaged 21.8 points and collected 3.7 rebounds while shooting 47.3 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 48.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 43.6 percent shooting.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 39.9 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Paul George: day to day (hamstring), Patrick Beverley: day to day (groin).

Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (shoulder), Alex Len: day to day (hip), Marvin Bagley III: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.