5 hospitalized with stings after bees swarm near Los Angeles

By AP News

PASADENA, Calif. — Five people including two firefighters and a police officer were hospitalized with stings after bees swarmed near Los Angeles on Thursday, authorities said.

Officials in Pasadena received a call about a person with a bee sting around 4 p.m., fire officials said.

When authorities arrived, the “whole block was covered with an influx of bees,” according to city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian.

A firefighter was stung multiple times while treating a patient at the scene, the Star-News reported.

Derderian said the city has seen bee swarms before but “nothing to this magnitude.”

A hive was found on a building along a busy stretch of Colorado Boulevard near Pasadena City College, the newspaper said.

Students were urged to stay inside while a beekeeper removed the hive, Derderian said.

