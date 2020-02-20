Sunny
3 women found dead in Southern California house

By AP News

HEMET, Calif. — Detectives were investigating Thursday after three women were found dead in a Southern California house, police said.

The bodies were found Wednesday night in a house in Hemet, about 70 miles (118 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

Officers responded to a call “regarding a female laying in a pool of blood” and discovered the bodies in the residence on Rabbit Peak Way, a Hemet Police Department statement said.

There were no arrests, it said. There were no further details.

Hemet is a city of about 85,000 residents in the San Jacinto Valley area of Riverside County.

