Mostly cloudy
38.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man pleads guilty to petition fraud involving LA’s Skid Row

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County prosecutors say a man has pleaded guilty for participating in a scheme to offer money and cigarettes to homeless people on Skid Row in exchange for false and forged signatures on ballot petitions and voter registration forms.

Norman Hall, 62, entered his plea Wednesday to one count of circulating a petition with false names, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Hall was immediately sentenced to a year in jail and was placed on probation for three years. He also must complete 100 hours of community service.

Eight other people face various charges involving similar alleged offenses during the 2016 and 2018 election cycles.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 