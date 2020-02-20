Los Angeles hosts Florida after Brown’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (32-22-6, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-34-5, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Florida Panthers after Dustin Brown scored two goals in the Kings’ 6-3 loss to the Jets.

The Kings are 12-12-1 at home. Los Angeles has given up 39 power-play goals, stopping 75.9% of opponent opportunities.

The Panthers have gone 16-10-4 away from home. Florida is third in the NHL recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.9 assists.

In their last meeting on Jan. 16, Florida won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 17 goals and has totaled 53 points. Adrian Kempe has recorded five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 51 total assists and has recorded 72 points. Mike Hoffman has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Kings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Panthers: Brian Boyle: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.