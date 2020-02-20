Partly sunny
Human bones found in Southern California backyard

By AP News

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Human remains have been found in a Southern California backyard and authorities Wednesday were trying to identify them and determine when they were buried.

A Mission Viejo homeowner who was digging post holes for a fence found bone fragments and a partial skull in a bag Monday and his neighbor called the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, KCBS-TV reported.

An investigation was launched but no other bones were found.

There was no immediate determination on the cause of death.

The homeowner wasn’t under suspicion, authorities said.

