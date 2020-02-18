Anaheim faces non-conference foe Florida

Florida Panthers (31-22-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (24-28-7, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida travels to Anaheim for a non-conference matchup.

The Ducks are 12-11-3 on their home ice. Anaheim averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

The Panthers have gone 15-10-4 away from home. Florida is third in the league averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Jonathan Huberdeau with 0.8.

Florida took down Anaheim 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 21. Aaron Ekblad scored two goals for the Panthers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Henrique leads the Ducks with 21 goals, adding 12 assists and collecting 33 points. Troy Terry has recorded five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Huberdeau leads the Panthers with a plus-nine in 59 games played this season. Mike Hoffman has totaled four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Ducks: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Panthers: Brian Boyle: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.