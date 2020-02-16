Sunny
Los Angeles teen dies in Valentine’s Day party shooting

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot and two others were wounded at a Valentine’s Day party in the San Fernando Valley.

Los Angeles police say the suspect, who is male, got into an altercation with the victim and pulled out a handgun and shot him multiple times.

Police say the suspect then got into dark colored vehicle and fled the scene.

The two other males wounded were taken to a local hospital and released.

The police department is not releasing the teen’s identity until his family has been notified.

