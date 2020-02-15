Police California man killed ex, their son, before suicide

VALLEJO, Calif. — A 25-year-old man is suspected of shooting shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and their 4-year-old son before killing himself in Northern California, police said Friday.

Jacoby Brandon Brooks is the prime suspect in the homicides, which occurred Thursday in Vallejo, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of San Francisco, the Times-Herald reported.

Officers responding to reports of a person down in an intersection found a 26-year-old woman dead from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Upon learning that the woman had a four-year-old son, officers went to a nearby home, where they discovered the boy shot to death, police said.

Brooks was found a short time later near the home, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the newspaper said.

Investigators learned that Brooks and the woman “had a prior dating relationship” and were the parents of the child, according to a police statement.

The identity of the victims were being withheld pending family notification by the Solano County Coroner’s Office.