Sunny
56.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

2nd case of new coronavirus confirmed among China evacuees

By AP News

SAN DIEGO — A second case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S. among evacuees from China, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.

The person was aboard a flight from the city of Wuhan that arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Southern California last week, the CDC said.

The patient was in isolation at a San Diego hospital, UC San Diego Health confirmed.

Also in isolation is a woman who was mistakenly released because of a mislabeled sample that hadn’t been tested for coronavirus. She was returned to the hospital on Monday after testing positive for the virus.

A third person whose test results are pending also is hospitalized.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 