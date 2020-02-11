Sacramento faces Dallas for conference matchup

Sacramento Kings (21-32, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (32-22, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento plays Dallas in Western Conference action Wednesday.

The Mavericks have gone 18-14 against Western Conference teams. Dallas has a 20-6 record against opponents under .500.

The Kings have gone 15-18 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento has a 12-30 record when allowing more than 100 points.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Kings 127-123 in their last meeting on Jan. 15. Luka Doncic led Dallas with 25 points, and De’Aaron Fox paced Sacramento scoring 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.J. Barea ranks second on the Mavericks with 3.7 assists and scores 9 points per game. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Fox leads the Kings averaging 19.8 points and is adding 4.2 rebounds. Buddy Hield has averaged 21.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 50.4 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 113.4 points, 45.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 112.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Luka Doncic: day to day (ankle).

Kings: Jabari Parker: day to day (shoulder), Alex Len: out (hip), Richaun Holmes: day to day (shoulder), Marvin Bagley III: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.