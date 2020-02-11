Clear
Family dog kills 5-year-old California boy

By AP News

ORO GRANDE, Calif. — A 5-year-old Southern California boy was attacked and killed Monday by the family’s dog, authorities said.

The pit bull attacked the boy at around 3 p.m. at the home in Oro Grande, an unincorporated community in the Mojave Desert northeast of Los Angeles. An adult family member was at the home, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics were called but were unable to save the boy.

It was unclear what prompted the attack, authorities said.

The dog was seized by county animal control officers.

