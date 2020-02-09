Sacramento travels to league leader Milwaukee

Sacramento Kings (21-31, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (45-7, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings take on the top-ranked team in the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks are 24-3 on their home court. Milwaukee has a 45-7 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The Kings are 10-16 on the road. Sacramento is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording just 42.2 rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 8.5.

The Bucks won the last meeting between these two squads 127-106 on Jan. 10. Khris Middleton scored 27 points to help lead Milwaukee to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 13.5 rebounds and averages 30 points. Middleton has averaged 24.2 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 57.4 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 19.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists for the Kings. Cory Joseph is shooting 53.2 percent and has averaged 5.7 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 9-1, averaging 121 points, 53.3 rebounds, 28 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 39.9 percent shooting.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 112.7 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: George Hill: day to day (hamstring).

Kings: Jabari Parker: out (shoulder), Alex Len: out (hip), Richaun Holmes: out (shoulder), Marvin Bagley III: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.