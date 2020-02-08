Sunny
Police search for driver who fatally struck boy in Richmond

By AP News

RICHMOND, Calif. — Police were searching Saturday for the driver of an SUV who hit and killed a 4-year-old boy in the San Francisco Bay Area and sped away.

Police in Richmond said the boy was crossing a street with his parents around 5 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a green Ford Explorer.

Lt. Matt Stonebraker said the boy was flown to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the driver fled the scene. They said the vehicle has a white rectangular sticker in a rear window and likely has front end damage.

