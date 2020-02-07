Sunny
Another plane from China lands at San Diego Marine base

By AP News

SAN DIEGO — Another plane carrying people evacuated from the virus zone in China landed Friday at a Marine Corps base just outside San Diego.

The U.S. government-chartered jet landed at midmorning at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

No information about the number of people aboard was released. A briefing was scheduled for late afternoon.

Those aboard are among hundreds of Americans who have been evacuated due to the viral outbreak centered in the Wuhan region of China.

In addition to a previous flight to Miramar, other evacuation flights to California have brought people to March Air Reserve Base in Southern California and Travis Air Force Base between San Francisco and Sacramento.

All evacuees are being quarantined for 14 days and monitored for any signs of illness.

