Russian supply ship lifts off to International Space Station

MOSCOW — An unmanned Russian supply ship carrying tons of supplies to the International Space Station has blasted off to the orbiting laboratory.

The Progress MS-13 cargo ship lifted off Friday atop a Soyuz rocket from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. It is set to dock with the space outpost on Monday.

The Progress is carrying about 3 tons (2.7 metric tons) of food, fuel and supplies to the space station, which currently has six astronauts aboard.