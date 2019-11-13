Thunberg, teen climate activist, leaves US aboard catamaran View Photo

HAMPTON, Va. — Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has left North America to begin her return trip across the Atlantic aboard a 48-foot (15-meter) catamaran sailboat whose passengers include an 11-month-old baby.

Thunberg tweeted that she set sail Wednesday morning from Hampton, Virginia, where she hitched a ride with an Australian family aboard a catamaran named La Vagabonde. They left shortly before 8 a.m.

The boat leaves little to no carbon footprint, counting on solar panels and hydro-generators for power.

The trip could take two to four weeks, and November is considered offseason for sailing across the Atlantic. She’s hoping to make it back to Europe in time to attend a United Nations climate meeting that was moved to Madrid in early December.