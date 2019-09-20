Sunny
78.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Survey 8,000 turtle nests washed out by Dorian in Florida

By AP News

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — Scientists say Hurricane Dorian washed out to sea more than 8,000 sea turtle nests from a Florida wildlife refuge.

The University of Central Florida said Friday that a recent survey conducted at the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge in Melbourne Beach shows the storm that brushed Florida’s east coast earlier this month washed away 45% of green turtle nests.

Researchers say other turtle species dodged a bullet because the peak of their seasons passed before the storm, unlike green turtles. Dorian washed away 20% or 2,260 of the loggerhead nests from this season, and one leatherback nest.

But the turtles aren’t doomed. Scientists have already seen more than 400 new green turtle nests since Dorian.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 