AP-NORC Poll Americans somewhat confident in climate fight

WASHINGTON — A new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows Americans are at least somewhat confident that the world will step up in its fight against global warming.

But there are limits to their optimism. People also say their own actions can make a difference.

About 7 in 10 Americans think it is at least moderately likely the world will take action in the next decade to reduce emissions of heat-trapping greenhouse gases. But only about 3 in 10 think that’s very likely to happen.

Two-thirds of Americans say pollution cuts would make some impact on preventing more climate change.