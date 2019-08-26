Clear
73.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

International Space Station crew relocates Soyuz capsule

By AP News

International Space Station crew relocates Soyuz capsule

Photo Icon View Photo

MOSCOW — The crew of the International Space Station has successfully relocated a Soyuz space capsule to another docking port to facilitate the rendezvous with another spacecraft.

The maneuver followed Saturday’s failed docking of the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft. The docking attempt was aborted due to a suspected glitch linked to an automated control system on board the space station. Another attempt will be made Tuesday.

On Monday, Alexander Skvortsov of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency, NASA’s Drew Morgan and Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency donned spacesuits and climbed into the Soyuz MS-13 space capsule serving as a lifeboat at the station to steer it to another docking port.

The maneuver is intended to facilitate Tuesday’s repeat docking attempt of the Soyuz MS-14 that carries a Russian humanoid robot called Fedor.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 