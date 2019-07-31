Sunny
71.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Supply ship blasts off for International Space Station

By AP News

MOSCOW — An unmanned Russian spaceship carrying supplies for the International Space Station has launched from Russia’s space complex in Kazakhstan.

The Progress 73 cargo ship blasted off atop a Soyuz rocket at 1210 GMT Wednesday. It is to dock with the ISS about 3 ½ hours later after two orbits.

The Progress is carrying about three tons (2.7 metric tons) of food, fuel and supplies to the space station, which currently has six astronauts aboard.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 