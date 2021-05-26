Total lunar eclipse dazzles as it coincides with supermoon

The moon put on a show for many parts of the world Wednesday, as the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincided with a supermoon.

The blazing orange moon dazzled as it hung over the skies of the Pacific as well as the western half of North America, parts of South America and eastern Asia.

The reddish-orange color of the super “blood” moon is the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth’s atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon.

More lunar shows are coming. On Nov. 19, there will be a nearly total eclipse where the moon dims but doesn’t turn red.

The next total lunar eclipse will be May 2022. The last one was January 2019.

By The Associated Press