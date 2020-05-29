Russia to send team to Guiana Space Center after fuel leak

MOSCOW — Russia’s space agency says it will send a team of specialists to South America to investigate the leak of toxic fuel from a Russian rocket stage at the Guiana Space Center.

The space center in French Guiana includes a facility for launching Russian Soyuz rockets. Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti on Friday cited an official of the Roscosmos space agency as saying France reported a fuel leak from a Fregat upper-stage booster on May 21.

According to RIA-Novosti, the official said a team of specialists would be dispatched to French Guiana in early June.