Russian cargo ship docks with space station

By AP News

MOSCOW — An unmanned Russian cargo capsule has docked with the International Space Station, bringing more than 2 tons of supplies to the three-person crew.

The Progress spacecraft docked at 0512 GMT Saturday, about 3 1/2 hours after blasting off from Russia’s Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan.

The ship carried fuel, water, food, medicine and other supplies.

There are three astronauts aboard the space station: Russia’s Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, and Chris Cassidy of the United States.

