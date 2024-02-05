Hamilton, Ronald “Mick” Morris
Ronald “Mick” Morris Hamilton, age 91 of Sonora, California, born October 12, 1932 in Redding, California, passed away Monday, January 8, 2024 at Golden Sonora Care Center in Sonora, California. A Celebration of his life with Military Honors will be held Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1 PM at the Soulsbyville United Methodist Church, 19982 Community Dr. Soulsbyville, California. Cremation has been held and inurnment has been in the I.O.O.F Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
