Barbara Jean Magni, age 96 of Jamestown, California, born June 19, 1927 in Stockton, California, passed away Monday, January 15, 2024 at Golden Sonora Care Center in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 01/15/2024

01/15/2024 Age: 96

96 Residence: Jamestown, CA