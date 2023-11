Carl Mathew Santos Jr., age 88 of Groveland, California, born April 30, 1935 in Modesto, California, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11 AM at Oak Grove-Divide Cemetery, 13000 Memorial Drive, Groveland, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements.

