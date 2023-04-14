Clear
Peterson, Elizabeth “Barbara”

By Sabrina Biehl

Elizabeth Barbara Peterson, born August 31, 1934 in Vancouver, BC Canada,  passed away April 8, 2023.

A lifelong love for animals, especially dogs, cats, and horses, Practiced many equestrian events as a young girl in horse shows and competitions. Active member of 1st Congressional Church of Murphys. Loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and Aunt. She was kin, caring and full of great advice.

  • Date of Death: 04/08/2023
  • Age: 88
  • Residence: Murphys, CA
  • Celebration of Life: August 2023
