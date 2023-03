Rudy Linn Mercado, born September 9, 1971 in Sonora, California passed away Monday, February 27, 2023 in an Auto Accident on Hwy 4 in Stanislaus County. Cremation is planned and a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

